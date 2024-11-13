Governor-elect Bob Ferguson announced on Tuesday the formation of his transition team.

The roster comprises more than 50 politicos, including some prominent East Siders: Leavenworth mayor Carl Florea, Spokane mayor Lisa Brown and State Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake.

This "diverse group of experienced professionals and community leaders will help with the preparation and implementation of Ferguson’s vision and priorities for Washington," according to a press release.

Get our free mobile app

"The transition team will work closely with Ferguson’s Executive Leadership Team, current administration officials, stakeholders, and community organizations to assess needs and establish a strategic plan to help Ferguson implement his priorities for the first 100 days of his new administration." (Ever since FDR, "the first 100 days" have loomed large on the calendars of executive office-holders.)

Among Ferguson's stated priorities are "improving public safety, expanding housing opportunities and increasing affordability for all Washingtonians."

That's not all. The streamlining of government services is also top of mind. The team will "recommend approaches and reforms to better deliver services for Washingtonians, including identifying efficiencies, improving customer service and making government more accessible and responsive."

And as always, the specter of President-elect Trump isn't far from the surface. Ferguson and co. have made it a priority to "identify strategies to safeguard Washingtonians from the potential harms of another Trump administration and Project 2025."