Lena is a young, beautiful shepherd with big brown eyes that will melt your heart.

The staff at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) says she absolutely adores people and is anxious to be adopted into her furever home.

Lena is energetic and loves to play fetch so grab a tennis ball and she will be ready to go. WVHS staff report Lena already knows her basic commands like sit, lay down, and paw (shake) She is also enrolled in Polished Pup training to help her with her behavior like excitement and manners.

Lena is a fast learner and just need someone who loves shepherds.

Get our free mobile app

Lena is a beautiful dog;

Species: Dog Breed:

German SHepherd Mix

Age: 4 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-21835

LENA is waiting at WVHS Image: WVHS LENA is waiting at WVHS

Image: WVHS loading...

The WVHS shelter is open for adoptions daily from 12:30pm - 5:30pm The shelter is closed on Wednesdays but you ca still adopt a pet by making an appointment.

Here is a gallery of the dogs currently available for adoption at WVHS

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is located at: 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA Phone: (509) 662-9577