Level 3 Evacuations Canceled in Grant County

A level 3 Evacuation is now canceled for the Frenchman Coulee climbing area, southwest of George, WA.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office ended the notice at 7:33pm Tuesday, roughly 1:45 minutes after it was issued.

Deputies said the fire was out, and that the Bureau of Land Management was patrolling the area overnight.

-------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has declared a Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) notice for the Frenchman Coulee climbing area, near Vantage Road SW, southwest of George, WA.

The Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay. The sheriff's office says law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area.

Fire units are reportedly on scene. Initial reports are that the fire is below "The Feathers" climbing area.