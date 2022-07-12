Quincy Woman Accused of Burglary After Being Detained by Armed Homeowner

A Quincy woman is in jail after allegedly breaking into a residential workshop and being detained by the property owner at gunpoint Monday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury said 27-year-old Mary Aldana was discovered moving things around in the shop in the 13000 block of Martin Road just outside of Quincy around 10:00pm July 11th.

The property owner reportedly then approached her at gunpoint.

"He armed himself and called her out at gunpoint. He had her lay down." Sainsbury said, "Quincy police responded to the area to assist the Grant County Sheriff's Office with detaining the female."

Aldana was arrested for burglary and booked into the Grant County Jail.