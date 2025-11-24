L&I Surprise Inspections Uncover 41 Unlicensed Contractors In WA, Including Chelan County

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has issued penalties to 41 unlicensed or unregistered contractors at nearly 350 construction sites in nine counties, including Chelan County.

A news release from L&I says the infractions were uncovered as part of a concentrated effort of unannounced inspections that occurred on Oct. 13-14.

Accepting contracted construction work in Washington State without a license and L&I registration is illegal and violators can face fines of $1,200 for a first offense, and up to $10,000 for repeated infractions.

The state mandates licensing and registration for contractors to aid in reducing the instance of customers falling victim to fraud or unethical practices. L&I registers contractors once it's confirmed that they have secured the insurance and bond needed to protect their patrons.

The targeted operation last month was part of a 16-state effort organized by the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies and included two dozen inspectors who worked to check on construction sites in Chelan; Clark; Grays Harbor; King; Lewis; Pierce; Snohomish; Spokane; and Thurston Counties.

Aside from the 41 infractions issued to contractors who were found operating without a license or proper L&I registrations, inspectors also made 70 referrals to other state departments for outstanding balances and safety violations, as well as possible audits for failure to report employees workers' compensation insurance coverage.

L&I also verified the compliance requirements of more than 500 contractors and tradespeople during the action, including 417 construction contractors, 59 plumbers and plumbers-in-training; and 34 electricians and electrician trainees.

The state did not issue a list of the specific contractors who were issued citations.