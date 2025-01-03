Link Transit is adding earlier service on many weekday routes and additional service on weekends starting January 6th

Weekday changes will include earlier route times and additional service on many routes, including the frequency of bus runs.

Weekend improvements will provide more trips from Wenatchee to Leavenworth, Chelan and Cashmere.

The new schedule books are now available and online schedules at LinkTransit.com will be updated automatically on Monday, January 6th

Link Transit provided the follwing schedule changes in a news release.

Weekday changes:

Route 2 East Wenatchee to Walmart: Adding trip at 6 a.m.

Route 4 Riverfront Drive to Walla Walla Point Park: Adding trip at 7 a.m.

Route 8 Columbia Station to Olds Station: 5:39 a.m. IB trip moves to 5:31 a.m.

Route 9 South Wenatchee: Adding trip at 6 a.m.

Route 11 East Wenatchee: Adding trips at 6:15 and 7:15 a.m.

Route 18 Olds Station to Wenatchee Valley College via East Wenatchee: Adding trip at 4:59 a.m.

Route 22 Wenatchee to Leavenworth:

• 10 a.m. trip shifting to 10:05 a.m.

• 11 a.m. trip shifting to 10:05 a.m.

• 12 p.m. trip shifting to 12:10 p.m.

• 8:20 p.m. trip shifting to 8:25 p.m.

Route 24 Malaga: Adding trip at 6:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. trip moving to 1 p.m.

Route 25 Waterville: Adding trips at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., eliminating the 10:30 a.m. trip

Route 32 Leavenworth Local: Reducing frequency to 30 minutes

Weekend changes:

Route 21: Wenatchee to Chelan

• Adding three trips on Saturday and Sunday, departing Wenatchee at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. (1 and 4 p.m. trips shifting to 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.)

Route 22: Wenatchee to Leavenworth

• Adding four trips on Saturday and Sunday, with 45-minute frequency from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Most trip times throughout the day will shift slightly.

• No more on-call service in Peshastin; all Route 22 trips every day will serve Peshastin

Route 28 Wenatchee to Cashmere

• Adding Sunday service, with five trips per day at 9:15 and 10:40 a.m., 12:45, 2:10 and 3:35 p.m. departures from Columbia Station