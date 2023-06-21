Local Law Enforcement to Gather for Final Deputy Saul Gallegos Memorial Run

Local law enforcement will be gathering for the 18th and final memorial run honoring fallen Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Saul Gallegos on June 24.

The Saul Gallegos Memorial Run began in 2005, with the goal of fundraising college funds for Dep. Gallegos’ four sons.

On Jan. 1 2003, Dep. Gallegos joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office after serving on the City of Chelan police force for eight years.

During his career in law enforcement, Dep. Gallegos was awarded Officer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, received a Life Saving award, was promoted to Patrol Corporal, and received multiple Army Achievement Awards after serving in the Army Reserve for six years.

On June 26 2003, Dep. Gallegos was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect he stopped for driving with a suspended license.

The suspect fled the scene with Dep. Gallegos’ gun shortly after the incident transpired, prompting a county-wide manhunt that lasted four days.

The suspect was later found and arrested in Connell, Wash. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After his memorial service at Chelan High School, Dep. Gallegos’ body was taken to Mexico for burial.

The final Deputy Saul Gallegos Memorial Run will be at Singleton Park in Manson, on Saturday, June 24 at 8 a.m.