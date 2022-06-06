Local Students Chosen for STEM Rising Star Honors

Three high school girls from the region are being recognized for their outstanding commitments and achievements in STEM-based learning.

The accolades, which are known as the Rising Star Awards, will be presented to the trio at the NCW Tech Alliance’s summer social on August 4th.

Dr. Sue Kane, Co-Director of the Apple STEM Network, says one of the awardees will be chosen for an additional distinction.

“The Rising Star is actually an award given by the Washington STEM, which is a statewide non-profit,” explained Kane. “Our regional STEM Network selects three final candidates and then they (Washington STEM) will select one final representative for our region.”

Each regional Rising Star receives a $500 educational stipend.

The award is designed to encourage young women to embrace STEM education and explore careers involving its disciplines.

Kane says this year’s Rising Stars all greatly embody the spirit of the award.

“I got to meet each one of the three nominees and it was unbelievably inspiring to hear these young women and their passion for things like research, bio-ethics, and just their hopes and goals for the future.”

This year’s Rising Star nominees are Miranda Nayak from Wenatchee High School, Olivia Strandberg from Chelan High School, and Kierstin Peart from Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.

Each girl was nominated based on broad criteria involving STEM-related activities both inside and outside the classroom.