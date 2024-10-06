Changes are afoot inside the East Wenatchee Police Department hierarchy. Officer Tye Sheats, a 13-year veteran of law enforcement, has graduated to a supervisory role. The department said as much in a celebratory Facebook post on Saturday.

The post heralds Sheats as a "servant to [the] community and mentor to his peers." That's not a figure of speech. Sheats, we're told, is a designated peer support officer, helping colleagues with a wide range of psychic wounds.

According to the department, Sheats has won awards for DUI enforcement and meritorious conduct in the line of duty. He has, or has had, many irons in the fire: major crimes detective, regional SWAT team member, field training officer and defensive tactics instructor.

Sheats got his start patrolling Moses Lake. After four years in that department, he "lateraled" in 2015 to East Wenatchee, where he has remained ever since.

Meanwhile in neighboring Wenatchee, Albert Gonzalez has, like Sheats, leveled up. Formerly a "mere" officer, Gonzalez is now a corporal; his swearing-in was publicized on Wednesday.