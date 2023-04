The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now handling the case of a 15-year-old Wenatchee girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Jasmine Marie Morales Silva is described as a female Hispanic with green eyes.

She stands 5-4 and weighs 140 pounds.

Jasmine Marie Morales Silva Jasmine Marie Morales Silva loading...

Jasmine may still be in the region or may have traveled to other cities in Washington.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Wenatchee Police at (509) 663-9911.