Wenatchee Police Captain Reinfeld Named New Department Chief

Wenatchee officially has a new Police Chief as Captain Edgar Reinfeld has been selected for the position by Mayor Mike Poirier.

Reinfeld has been with the Police Department for more 22 years, having alternated oversight of the operations and administrative bureaus, and is also known for pioneering a regional mental health field response team.

He'll replace Chief Steve Crown, who retired late last month after 33 years in law enforcement.

Reinfeld beat out two other finalists to become police chief - fellow Wenatchee Police Captain Brian Chance and former Grand Junction, Colorado and Denton, Texas Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.

The Wenatchee City Council is expected to confirm Reinfeld's appointment at its meeting next Thursday, July 11.

His other notable accomplishments include creating processes and documentation to set up the regional Recovery Navigator Program, which works in conjunction with the nonprofit CAFÉ to assist people with substance use disorders in the community.

Reinfeld is known for having adopted a more analytical, data-driven approach.

He managed the replacement of the police department's legacy policy manual with a centrally managed Lexipol public safety policy management platform.

In addition, he's credited with engineering the department's reaccreditation with the agency that oversees police standards in the state - the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Reinfeld has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He attended the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and FBI NW Command College and has earned several leadership certifications.

He's also a 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve, currently serving as Chief Master Sergeant.

According to a release from the city of Wenatchee, Captain Reinfeld has earned great respect in the community for his focus on service excellence to the city and citizens of Wenatchee.

“I am excited and proud to recognize Captain Reinfeld for his exceptional law enforcement career with Wenatchee through this appointment. Congratulations Chief Reinfeld, you’ve absolutely earned it,” said Mayor Mike Poirier.