Crews Finally Corral Part Of Lower Sugarloaf Fire, Now 11% Contained

It's taken two weeks, but firefighters are finally reporting some containment on the Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

The blaze is centered about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is now listed at just over 17,298 acres and 11% contained.

Higher humidity and a little rain over the fire zone on Sunday served in aiding firefighters to perform mop up detail and slowed the fire's spread.

Crews were also finally able to complete several dozer and hang-dug containment lines along the blaze's eastern and southwestern edges.

Firefighters also continued their strengthening of fire lines along Gold Ridge and Dinkleman Ridge, and also increased the number of personnel who were active overnight.

To start the week, crews are expected to be strengthening fire lines along the fire's western edges in the Chumstick Creek corridor and Roaring Canyon, with crews also working on additional structure protection measures in the Entiat River Valley.

Smoke from the blaze continues to impact numerous communities in the region, and has been especially heavy in and around the towns of Entiat and Leavenworth.

Level 2 notices and Level 1 Fire Advisories are continuing in many locations near the blaze.

There are currently 1,083 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 63 engines; 17 water tenders; 9 dozers; and 6 helicopters.

There have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the blaze thus far, and no injuries have been reported.