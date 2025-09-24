Lower Sugarloaf Fire Exceeds 30,000 Acres, Ups To 27% Contained

The Lower Sugarloaf Fire has surpassed 30,000 acres in size after torching the landscape of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County for 23 days.

The blaze, which was sparked by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 on the Wenatchee River Ranger District about 12 miles east of Leavenworth, is currently listed at 30,362 acres with 27% containment.

On Tuesday, favorable weather conditions allowed crews to conduct burnout operations within the fire's northwest and southwest corners, including on the northwest side of Chumstick Mountain.

Firefighters also worked to reinforce containment lines near Indian Creek and Roaring Creek Canyon, and also continued identifying and extinguishing spot fires and reducing fuel loads on the forest floor.

With a Fire Weather Watch in the forecast for Thursday due to expected high winds, crews are scheduled to take advantage of calmer conditions on Wednesday to aggressively shore up containment lines and finish mop up detail in the area of Roaring Creek and Dinkelman Ridge.

Aerial resources will also be utilized to perform water drops within the fire zone on Wednesday, while personnel on the ground continue to scout for spot fires and evaluate structure protection needs in the Entiat River and Chumstick drainages.

Smoke impacts from the fire are still being widely felt by several communities in the region, including those in the Wenatchee, Upper Wenatchee, and Entiat Valleys.

Hundreds of homes remain on alert due to the fire, including some on Entiat River Road which are currently subject to a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice.

A shelter has been established for those displaced by the blaze at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 U.S. Highway 97A in Entiat.

There are currently 1,531 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf, along with 73 engines; 25 water tenders; 7 dozer; and 11 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.