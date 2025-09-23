Lower Sugarloaf Fire Nearly 30,000 Acres, Remains 22% Contained

As the Lower Sugarloaf Fire enters its fourth week of torching timber on the Okanogan-Wentachee National Forest in Chelan County, its footprint continues to increase in size with each passing hour.

The blaze, which was ignited by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, has now blackened 29,955 acres and is holding at 22% containment.

On Monday, fire managers say crews made steady progress in their efforts to conduct both containment and suppression measures in the areas of Roaring Ridge, and the drainages of both Sourdough and Tamarack Creeks.

Firefighters also located and extinguished several spot fires which had previously gone undetected near Entiat Summer Road.

Helicopters also performed water drops at various locations within the fire zone, and crews both on the ground and in the air continued their work on controlling the spread of the flames around the blaze's perimeter.

With calmer weather in the forecast today, crews are scheduled to make even more headway on building and strengthening fire lines and conducting burnout operations in the vicinity of the Sourdough Creek drainage and Roaring Ridge, with aerial suppression also expected to continue as smoky conditions gradually clear by the afternoon.

Hundreds of residences remain on high alert due to the fire, including some on Entiat River Road from Roaring Creek Road to Dinkleman Canyon Road which are on a Level 3 "Leave Now!" notice, as well as others in the area that remain at Level 2 "Be Ready" status.

A shelter has been established for those displaced by the blaze at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 U.S. Highway 97A in Entiat, and a community meeting about both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires has been scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at the Entiat School District headquarters building, 2650 Entiat Way in Entiat.

There are currently 1,367 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf, along with 69 engines; 24 water tenders; 7 dozer; and 11 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.