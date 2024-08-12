Major Mudslide Complicates Reopening Of SR 20 From Wildfire

The section of State Route 20 - North Cascades Highway - that's now closed because of wildfire activity has additional problems.

Significant rain on Sunday caused a mudslide inside the current 11 mile stretch of the roadway that's shut down because of the Easy Fire.

Debris and mud currently cover roughly 100 feet of both lanes of the highway.

Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)are working to clear the mudslide, which is estimated to take two days.

WSDOT and the Incident Command managing the Easy Fire will reevaluate conditions for reopening once the road has been cleared.

There are no detours on any roads, including U.S. Forest Service roads.

Drivers traveling through the area are advised to take U.S. Hwy 2 of I-90 to gain access between the east and west sides of the Cascade Mountains while SR 20 is closed.