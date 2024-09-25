Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Police During Standoff Pleads Not Guilty

A New Jersey man who was arrested earlier this month for attempting to assault police during a four-hour standoff near Easton has pled not guilty.

Forty-five-year-old Neil Hwan Harrison entered the plea in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it responded to reports of a suicidal man in the area of Kachess Lake where Harrison was found and allegedly threw rocks at deputies and made threats to blow himself up.

Harrison was located near a U-Haul truck that had become stuck on Spur Road.

Deputies reported the truck's fuel cap had been opened and there were propane bottles, butane lighters, and torches inside the vehicle.

Deputies used non-lethal weapons to prevent Harrison from accessing the propane canister and were able to finally take him into custody after hours of negotiation.

KIMA-TV is also reporting that after Harrison's mother posted his $50,000 bail, she requested the money be returned, leading to a dispute between the two.

Harrison is currently being lodged in the Kittitas County Jail.