Man Accused Of Manslaughter in Boyfriends Death in Ellensburg

A 22-year-old man is dead and his 23-year-old boyfriend is in jail after a shooting in Ellensburg late Monday night.

Police were sent to the residence of a reported shooting at about 10pm, where they found the dead victim, who was from Ellensburg.

Detectives conducted an investigation and arrested the boyfriend on recommended charges of First-Degree Manslaughter.

Officers say the suspect and victim resided together at the residence on Yew Street in Ellensburg.

Members of the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

Officers offered their deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and friends for their loss.