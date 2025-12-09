Man Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Family Member

A Grant County man was taken into custody recently after police say he threatened a member of his family and discharged a firearm in their presence while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to reports of a domestic disturbance on Dunn Street in Moses Lake on Thursday, Dec. 4, and arrived at the scene to discover that the man had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators say the man's family told them he pointed a loaded rifle at someone inside the residence prior to firing several shots into the floor and tossing the gun aside before driving away from the scene.

The man was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

He's now facing charges of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say the man received a mental health evaluation but it's not yet known if he has been, or will be booked into jail.

The man's name is being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.