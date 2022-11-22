Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake

A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night.

Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.

Neilen was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Cause of the crash is under investigation. It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Neilan was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger when the crash happened three miles south of Soap Lake.