Rollover Crash Near Mattawa Kills Mattawa Man

Rollover Crash Near Mattawa Kills Mattawa Man

Getty Images

One person is dead and another has injuries after a rollover crash near Mattawa.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol says it happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. today on State Route 243, 10 miles west of Mattawa when the driver of an SUV, 52-year-old Segrio Corrales, drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle, ejecting both Corrales and his passenger, 53-year-old Sonia Corrales.

The accident left Sergio dead at the scene, while Sonia received transportation to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Neither of the victims wore their seatbelt. Troopers say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.

States of Violence: Violent Crime Per 100,000 Ranking by State

The DeMayo Law Office recently combed through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Crime Data Explorer to determine which state had the most violent crime over five years (2018 - 2022.) Here's the complete list, counting down to the most violent state in America.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: fatality crash, mattawa, rollover accident, washington state patrol
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ