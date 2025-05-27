One person is dead and another has injuries after a rollover crash near Mattawa.

Washington State Patrol says it happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. today on State Route 243, 10 miles west of Mattawa when the driver of an SUV, 52-year-old Segrio Corrales, drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle, ejecting both Corrales and his passenger, 53-year-old Sonia Corrales.

The accident left Sergio dead at the scene, while Sonia received transportation to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Neither of the victims wore their seatbelt. Troopers say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.