Quincy Man Dies After Rear-Ending Semi

Image: WSP

A Quincy man is dead after rear-ending a semi-truck in Quincy Saturday morning. 

Washington State Patrol says it happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. on State Route 281 when the 36-year-old man driving a sedan traveled at a high rate of speed and ran into the back of a semi, driven by 58-year-old Randey Boen.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, died at the scene of the crash. 

Troopers say they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

