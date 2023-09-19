Man Gets 9+ Years In Prison for 2022 Wenatchee Drive By Shooting

A now 19-year-old man will serve more than nine years in prison for a drive-by shooting that injured a 32-year-old Wenatchee man last year.

Octavio Medina-Cuevas of East Wenatchee was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree assault during the same court hearing in Chelan County Superior Court.

Medina-Cuevas and a co-defendant, Angel Lara-Sedano, were accused of shooting and injuring the victim while being driven by a home on South Mission Street on August 27, 2022.

Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Medina-Cuevas to 111 months in prison and 36 months of community custody. Lara-Sedano received an identical prison sentence in February.

The sentences are inside the standard range for first-degree assault, which is 102 to 136 months.

Both Medina-Cuevas and Lara-Sedano had Drive-by Shooting charges dropped before entering guilty pleas.

A conspiracy to commit murder charge was also dropped against Lara-Sedano, a charge he was slapped with after detectives say he’d threatened from jail to have his co-defendant killed.

In September 2022, a witness overheard Lara-Sedano say that he “wanted [his co-defendant] gone.”

Omar Romero-Romero, 18, is accused of driving the vehicle, a Honda Accord, in the driven by shooting. He was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. His case continues with his next court date set for November 6 of this year.

A 14-year-old boy was also accused of helping Lara-Sedano and Medina-Cuevas hide their firearms after the shooting.

The victim in the shooting was 32-year-old Andrew Royster.