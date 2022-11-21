Man Sentenced to Six Months for Moses Lake Arson

A man has been sentenced to six months in jail for setting fire to a row of shrubs in Moses Lake two months ago.

According to KPQ news partner, iFiber One, 24-year-old Andrew B. Nuval received the sentence on Monday in Grant County Superior Court.

Nuval had already pled guilty to charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary earlier this month.

On September 6 just before 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the corner of Balsam Street and East Hill Avenue. Crews arrived at the scene to discover several large shrubs ablaze on the west side of a bank building.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to any structures, although several nearby buildings were briefly filled with smoke, including the bank.

Investigators identified Nuval using photos taken by a witness.

He was arrested shortly after the fire and found in possession of two butane lighters which police say he admitted using to start the blaze.

Police say Nuval is homeless and a known drug user who appeared to be impaired and delusional at the time of his arrest.

Thirty days of Nuval’s sentence was recommended for conversion to 240 hours of community service.