Man Seriously Injured In Okanogan County Rollover Crash

A man has serious injuries after troopers say he crashed his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Okanogan County.

The Washington State Patrol reports 77year-old Bert Bowman of Twisp was traveling westbound on State Route 20 when his 2005 Toyota Tundra left the roadway and rolled multiple times down a 150-foot embankment.

The truck landed on all four tires pointing eastbound.

Bowman was taken to Mid Valley Hospital before being flown by airplane to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The crash took place about 15 miles west of Okanogan just after 2pm Monday.

Bowman faces no charges, although troopers say he was traveling too fast for conditions.

He was wearing a seatbelt.