Man Suspected of Trafficking a Child Arrested in Moses Lake

A 54-year-old man faces charges for Trafficking a Minor Child after being arrested by Moses Lake Police at a local motel

Crime Detectives tracked Stephen Hosszu on social media where they say he told other people he had molested a 4-year-old child several times, and offered the child to them.

Officers say Hosszu also told the others he had another younger child he planned to experiment with.

In addition, they say spoke with a man in Spokane about kidnapping, raping and killing young girls.

Moses Lake Police are still investigating and expect more charges against Hosszu. They say more evidence was collected after they were given a search warrant, and the evidence is being examined.

Hosszu was arrested Thursday at the Oasis Motel in Moses Lake. He was taken into custody without incident.