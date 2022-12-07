Man To Serve 15 Days In Jail In Connection To Wenatchee Apartment Fire

A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve 15 days in jail after pleading guilty this week to a lesser charge for a fire that damaged a Wenatchee apartment complex.

Devin Andrew Rushing admitted to being the driver of a car from which a passenger tossed out fireworks that exploded and damaged 12 units at the Aspen Heights Apartments on July 19 of last year.

He was originally charged with First Degree Arson, but agreed Monday to plead guilty to Third Degree Malicious Mischief and possession of brass knuckles.

Rushing did not admit any direct connection to the fire in his plea. “I did not personally cause fire or damage to property nor was I an accomplice to such a act,” Rushing said in his plea.

He was allowed to file a Alford plea at his sentencing hearing Monday - a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Police are still looking for the person suspected of throwing the fireworks out of the car's window.

Rushing said he met the person that same night while trying to find marijuana to purchase. Rushing said the person was named Jamar and described him as a black male, 19-20 years-old with thick deadlocks.

Rushing will also have to pay $1,500 in fines for restitution and crime victims.

His grandmother stated he had a scheduled knee surgery at his sentence hearing.

Rushing's court case took place in Chelan County Superior Court in Wenatchee.