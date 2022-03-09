Man who stole car from Wenatchee Dealership, Led Deputies on Chase Must be Resentenced

A Bellingham man who stole a car from a Wenatchee dealer’s lot and led police on a high-speed chase two years ago will be resentenced.

Chelan County Deputies arrested 31-year-old David Maier after a crash on Hwy 2 in Leavenworth almost two years ago of a car (Hyundai sedan) from Mega Auto Sales.

Maier acted as his own attorney at trial in January 2020, where he was convicted of motor vehicle theft and other charges.

The state Appeals Court rejected his appeal this week, but determined he's entitled to be resentenced.

It said to the Washington Supreme Court’s State vs. Blake ruling last year means that his previous drug convictions must not be considered when his new sentenced is figured.

Maier is currently serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

He had appealed his conviction, saying his right to a speedy trial was violated with court delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Appeals Court determined the state did not violate his rule-based right to a speedy trial.

Maier also claimed he was not given his Miranda rights when admitting to his actions to deputies. The Appeals Court rejected this argument as well, saying Maier opened the door to conversations with deputies about his actions.

Maier was standing at a bus station near the auto dealership the same day he was released from jail. He told deputies after being taken into custody that he planned to drive the stolen car to Bellingham.