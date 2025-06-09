A pair of massage parlors - one in Kennewick and the other in Othello, have been raided by police for allegedly being involved in human trafficking activities.

Police conducted the raids after receiving tips and staging an undercover investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Three victims were identified during the probe, all of whom were directed to receive assistance through the New Hope support center in Moses Lake.

Thousands of dollars in suspected illegal proceeds, a vehicle, and other evidence was seized during the raids.

The 64-year-old woman who owns the parlors and is suspected of running the operation was arrested.