Wenatchee Mayor says, Confluence Parkway Project is “Progressing Nicely”

Things are moving ahead with the City of Wenatchee’s massive Confluence Parkway Project.

Wenatchee Mayor, Frank Kuntz, says one of the next steps in the process is signing a contract with the federal government.

“We are in the process of working under a term sheet with the federal government, which basically means they’re going to tell us how long we have to get the project what’s called ‘obligated,’ which essentially means it’s ready to go. That should happen within the next sixty days. So things are progressing nicely.”

Kuntz says the project’s surveying and environmental reviews are nearly finished and have been progressing swiftly and without any hitches.

Once these steps are complete, Kuntz says the city will look to partner with a consulting firm to help in selecting a project designer and contractor.

“This will be a design/build where someone will be designing it and someone else will be building it, and they’ll be working together so we can go quicker.”

The ambitious plan is set to increase traffic capacity in North Wenatchee by up to 60,000 cars per day and includes the construction of an additional multi-lane vehicle bridge across the Wenatchee River.

An open house and public hearing has already been planned for early December.

Barring any unforeseen complications, the project should be ready to see its initial construction phase begin by the spring of next year.