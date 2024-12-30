We have a break from the featured Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week so we shine the spotlight on Luna who is available for adoption at Okandogs, the pet rescue in Cashmere, WA

According to her profile, Luna may look like she is having a bad hair day, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder and she is gorgeous!

Luna is described as "sweet as they come!" She is about four years old and potentially a soft coated wheaten terrier mix. Her wild coat might get your attention, Luna's personality is what really shines when you meet her.

Luna will make a wonderful family dog with a kind soul and gentle nature. Contact Okandogs and consider adopting her into your family.

LUNA

Adult

Female

Small

Gray / Blue / Silver

Health Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.

An doption application can be found here