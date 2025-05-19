It’s Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo Time
It's not their first rodeo in Coulee City, WA The 73rd Annual Coulee City PRCA Last Stand Rodeo is Memorial Day weekend at the fairgrounds in Coulee City, WA
The Rodeo action starts at 7pm Friday and Saturday with a 6pm start on Sunday with announcer Will Rasmussen and Kevin Higley, rodeo clown and barrelman
Visitors will enjoy a Saturday morning pancake breakfast at 7am, followed by the Cowpie Jog fun run at 8am. A western style parade starts at 11am Saturday o Main Street.
2025 Rodeo Queen Eryne Anderson enjoys competing in barrels, poles, pushing cattle, and trail riding.
Tickets are available online through the Coulee City Rodeo Association
