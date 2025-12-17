Semi-Truck Blown Over By Gusty Winds Near Coulee City, Driver Injured

One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County early Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:45 a.m. on State Route 155 about two miles east of Coulee City when a semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Scott P. Rogers of Deer Park tipped on its side while traveling in the northbound lane.

Troopers say the incident was caused by gusty winds in the area at the time, which blew the truck over.

Rogers was suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Coulee Community Medical Center in Grand Coulee for treatment.