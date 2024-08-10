A brushfire - reportedly fueled by lightning - is underway on SR 17 in Coulee City. The blaze is estimated at 150 acres.

At 6:30 local time on Saturday evening, crews were dispatched to the Banks Lake area. Initially pegged as a two-alarm fire, it quickly escalated to three alarms; it was then that the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to assist.

"We've sent some resources," says Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett. "I see they're coordinating with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center to see if we can get air resources out there. Those are usually on until [8:00 p.m]."

"It sounds like they've got a good wind-driven fire moving. Once you go three alarms, that qualifies you for state mobilization if we're unable to contain it."

This is a developing story.