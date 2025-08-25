Two Teens Arrested In Connection With Coulee City Supermarket Burglary

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to an alleged burglary at a supermarket in Grant County last Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the burglary occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, where a 16-year-old Ephrata boy and a 17-year-old Soap Lake boy were both found and arrested by police.

Officers say most of the items that were allegedly stolen were found in the boys' possession.

The teens were both transported to Wenatchee where they were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, and third-degree theft.