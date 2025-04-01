Midnight Fire Damages House In Malaga

For the second time in the past 72 hours, crews from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department have responded to a house fire in Malaga area.

The blaze occurred just after midnight on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Riviera Boulevard near Three Lakes.

Get our free mobile app

"Crews arrived to find what appeared to be an outside fire," says Fire Chief Brian Brett. "The fire had run up the soffit and into the attic and caught the attic on fire."

Brett says crews were able to contain the flames to the attic of the single-story residence and quickly had them knocked down after arriving at the scene.

All of the home's occupants got out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Damage from the fire was reported as minor and the home has been deemed as still inhabitable.

This morning's blaze follows another in the Malaga vicinity that caused heavy damage to one residence and minor damage to two neighboring homes on Dixie Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Brett says the fires are in no way related and the cause of the both are currently under investigation.