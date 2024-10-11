Wenatchee WIld's Dave Rayfield Will Camp Out on Town Toyota Center Balcony to Raise Money for Veteran's Support Groups

Dave Rayfield, Senior Sales and Operations Coordinator from the Wenatchee Wild's front office will continue a tradition of camping out on the Town Toyota Center balcony to raise money for local veteran's support groups.

The fifth year tradition begins on Monday, October 21st and continues until 1,000 tickets are sold for the Military Apreciation Night Game on November 9th vs. Portland.

$4 of every $17 ticket in the Wild Zone will be donated to the Wenatchee Veterans Hall and the Thomas A. Biddle Foundation.

“Taking part in the Military Appreciation Campout each year is personally one of my favorite parts of the Wild season. I often get laughed at for doing this stunt, but it is well worth it,” said Rayfield. “For me, it is important that we show support to our local veterans and their families. Camping out on a balcony for a few days is nothing compared to what our vets have been through. I am proud to be able to say after this year’s campout that the Wenatchee Wild will have raised over $18,000 to give back to local veterans’ organizations. I really appreciate the community’s support of the Wenatchee Wild and our veterans.”

Rayfield says many season ticket holders or others who already have tickets to the Nov. 9th game will often purchase additional tickets and donate them back to local veterans groups to attend the game free of charge.

To purchase tickets, support local vets, and get Dave off the balcony, CLICK HERE