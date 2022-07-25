More Animal Caused Power Outages Hit Region

Animal caused power outages are adding up in region.

Two such outages were reported Monday morning in Douglas County after a squirrel was blamed for an outage Sunday morning that left 1,000 people without power in Wenatchee.

About 300 customers lost power near Bridgeport for almost an hour and a half (7:11-8:35am) in the first Monday morning outage.

A little later on, 730 customers were without power for more than an hour (9:15-10:20am) in a second outage affecting an area from Mansfield to Bridgeport Bar.

Douglas County PUD reported both outages were caused by animals.

Meanwhile, Chelan County PUD reported that wildlife caused a power outage to 460 customers in the Plain area for a period of time, also on Monday.