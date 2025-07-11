A Grant County man is facing a laundry list of possible federal drug trafficking charges after police say he attempted to flee during the servicing of a search warrant in Moses Lake this month.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers from its Street Crimes Unit, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team, served the high-risk warrant at a property in the 1800 block of West Lakeside Drive on July 8.

Authorities say as agents approached the property, 54-year-old Shawn McLanahan attempted to flee using a watercraft, but was halted and detained as other agents continued their search of a shed where they reportedly uncovered approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and smaller quantities of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as five firearms - including one which was reported stolen 11 years ago.

Investigators say McLanahan has been exchanging illegal narcotics for stolen property for quite some time, with much of it taken from local businesses by homeless people.

McLanahan was released pending a review of the case by the U.S. Attorney's Office.