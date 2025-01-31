Moses Lake Fire Chief Retires

Today (Jan. 31) is Moses Lake Fire Chief Brett Bastian's last day on the job.

The longtime Moses Lake resident is retiring from the the city's fire department after 32 years of service.

Bastian is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who began his career as a fire inspector with the Moses Lake Fire Department prior to climbing the ladder and eventually ascending to the role of fire chief.

Assistant Fire Chief Derek Beach will fulfill the role of Fire Chief until a new permanent chief to replace Bastian is hired.