Moses Lake Fire Department Hires New Chief

The City of Moses Lake has a new fire chief.

In a statement issued Friday, the City announced it has hired Arthur J. Perillo III as the new leader of the Moses Lake Fire Department.

Perillo is a 25-year veteran of firefighting who was most recently the Assistant Fire Chief for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in Las Vegas, Nev.

He holds credentials as a chief fire officer, chief EMS officer, and chief training officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and also possess a bachelor's degree in fire and emergency services administration from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah.

In the statement issued by the City, Perillo said, “I was initially drawn to the Moses Lake fire chief position because of the area’s abundance of sunshine, the wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities, and the energy of a growing, vibrant community. What truly solidified my interest, however, was learning more about the professional and dedicated men and women who work for the City of Moses Lake and the Moses Lake Fire Department individuals who share a passion for serving their community.”

Perilla describes his leadership style as inclusive, transparent, and focused on developing people and systems that are dedicated to building lasting values within the community.

He replaces former Fire Chief Brett Bastian, who retired in January, when Assistant Fire Chief Derek Beach assumed the role of Interim Fire Chief for the City.