Moses Lake Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun to Barista

A Moses Lake man is in jail for displaying a handgun in the drive-through of a Cascade Valley espresso stand.

Get our free mobile app

Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a weapons offense at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Busy Bean Espresso on Valley Rd.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Colton Hofstetter after he displayed a handgun to a barrista while making statements he intended to retaliate against his family.

Police found Hofstetter near Broadway Ave. and South Balsam St. and took him into custody.

Hofstetter resides in Grant County Jail on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a handgun, and third-degree malicious mischief for vandalizing a vehicle owned by his family.