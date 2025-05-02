Moses Lake School District Adds Two Members to Executive Team

Moses Lake School District adds two members to enhance student experience.

Yvonne Walker will be the new Executive Director of Teaching and Learning and Scott West will serve as the new Executive Director of Safety and Wellbeing.

“We are excited to welcome Yvonne Walker and Scott West to Moses Lake,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “Their expertise and leadership will provide critical momentum as we invest in strong academics, a safe and supportive culture, and systems that serve the whole child. These are not just administrative roles—they are essential to how we live out our mission of ensuring the success and well-being of all.”

Walker recently served as Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for grades 6-12 in the Marysville School District. She spent time as the superintendent of Manson School District and received her master's degree from Seattle Pacific University.

“I think the most exciting thing is getting to bring teams of colleagues together and really maximizing their ability to increase achievement for kids in the district,” Walker said. “I’m a collaborative leader and I’m a relational leader. We need to focus on positivity and relationships and working together to bring the best to the kids.”

West brings more than two decades of educational leadership experience. West is a graduate of Moses Lake High School and previously served the district as a teacher and elementary school principal and middle school principal.

Most recently, he led the Warden school district through the pandemic. West holds a master's degree from Heritage university.

“I’m just thrilled to be able to return to a promising community and school district that is dedicated to the overall success of students,” said West. “My top priorities in year one are building and maintaining strong relationships with the stakeholders involved in the success of students.”

West will oversee the district's work in school safety, emergency preparedness, student behavior systems, counseling services, and threat assessment.

Superintendent Lewis says the appointments mark a step towards the district's efforts to create coherence, capacity, and alignment across the district.