Moses Lake School District Names Transportation Directors

Moses Lake School District (MLSD) adds two members to lead its Transportation Department.

The District taps Dylan Ford as Director of Transportation, Personnel, and Amiee Cook joins the District as Director of Transportation, Operations.

Ford is a lifelong Moses Lake resident and began her career with the department of transportation at MLSD as a bus driver for more than 16 years. She will continue to lead driver training, personnel support, and staff coordination.

“I am honored and privileged to have been offered the position of Moses Lake School District department of transportation director,” Ford said. “I look forward to serving the community to the best of my ability and always keeping the students and their safety in the forefront of my mind.”

Cook brings leadership experience from Prosser School District with a background of routing logistics, fleet management, and operations planning. She will oversee routing systems and daily operations within the department.

“I am very excited to get started serving the community of Moses Lake,” Cook said. “I have apassion for school bus safety: from teaching drivers, students and any community member that is interested in the whys of why we do what we do. Most importantly, keeping all of our passengers safe while getting them to their destinations."

Superintendent Carol Lewis says both Cook and Ford bring unique strengths and complement one another.

"Their partnership will help advance the efficiency and quality of our transportation services while supporting a strong culture of teamwork and service," Lewis said.

The district's transportation serves thousands of students across the Moses Lake area. More information when you click here.