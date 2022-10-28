Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured

Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s car.

The victim was airlifted to a different hospital with a gunshot wound to his back and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is unknown at this time.