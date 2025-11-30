An Othello man was injured Friday morning when he rolled his tanker truck near Moses Lake.

According to the Washington State Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., 21-year-old Quirino Turner was traveling westbound on I-90 when he attempted to take the Dodson Road off-ramp. Traveling too fast to safely navigate the turn, Turner rolled both his truck and the attached tanker onto the shoulder.

Turner, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role.

Turner now faces a reckless driving charge.