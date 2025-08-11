A Utah man has injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 90 near Kittitas Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 8:40 a.m. when 52-year-old Jason Hale of West Jordan, Utah, reportedly had an unsecured load stuck between the axle and wheel, which caused him to lose control.

Troopers say Hale rode with his license suspended but wore his helmet and was transported to Wenatchee Valley Hospital. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.