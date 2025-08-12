Out-of-State Motorcyclist Injured In I-90 Crash Near Ellensburg

An out-of-state man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 12:15 p.m. on Interstate-90 just west of Ellensburg when 58-year-old Richard Santos of Lake Forest, California attempted an improper pass on his motorcycle and struck a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Brian Murrell of Renton.

Murrell and the lone passenger in his vehicle were both uninjured in the collision, while Santos suffered unspecified injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Troopers say Santos was cited for making an unsafe lane change, and that impairment did not play a role in the crash.