Much of SR-172 Closed for Extreme Winter Weather

**UPDATE - 12/21/22 - 12:45 p.m.**

A seven-mile stretch of State Route 172 remains closed due to poor visibility from blowing snow and large snow drifts.

The closure is from milepost 14 near the junction of McNeil Canyon Road and milepost 21 west of Mansfield.

Crews continue to work the area to remove snow drifts and improve conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the highway will remain closed for the remainder of today and through the overnight hours until it is reassessed Thursday morning.

**ORIGINAL POST**

A 21-mile stretch of State Route 172 is closed due to poor visibility from blowing snow and large snow drifts.

The closure covers the western section of the highway from milepost 0 at Farmer to milepost 21 near the junction of McNeill Canyon Road west of Mansfield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on a social media post at 10:27 a.m., that the road was "completely impassable."

Cumaravel added that he and other law enforcement personnel were scrambling to rescue stranded motorists in the area.

The closure was enacted at around 8:00 this morning.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the roadway.