My Girlfriends Closet Coming to Wenatchee WA

My Girlfriends Closet, maybe you’ve heard of it? And if you have not, no I am not talking about a specific person’s closest.

My Girlfriends Closet, put on by the Womens Service Leage of North Central Washington. Held annually in the Wenatchee Valley. This year, this fabulous event will take place March 17th-19th in the Wenatchee Valley Mall on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

Every single year shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, accessories, and jackets plus so much more are donated to the Womens Service League, that they have a pop-up store to sell the clothes and raise money for those in need around the Wenatchee Valley through their grant process.

I personally have been able to go to such a cool event and see what it’s all about. Aisles and aisles of clothing to sort through, but the ladies behind the event, they know how to sort! You don’t just w2alk in and feel like you have to sift through clothing that isn’t your size, you can actually walk right in and go to the beautifully organized racks, and know that what you are looking at, will fit. Yes, they also have dressing rooms for those “just in case” moments.

Let’s talk about brands for a second. Besides being able to find a really good deal, I was able to find name brand clothing for the same awesome deals, at discounts you wouldn’t believe! LuLaRoe shirts and leggings to Vanderbilt jeans! Great quality stuff at shockingly great prices!

This event is not one to just go one day and forget until next year. You do want to go every day and sift through what you may have missed the day before! And with all the money you spend, you know it’s going right back into the community! How cool!

See you at My Girlfriends Closet March 17th-19th in the Wenatchee Valley Mall!

