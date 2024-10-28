Monday is National First Responders Day.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, this is a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring the most selfless and service-driven among us.

"These brave individuals risk their lives daily to ensure our safety and well-being," writes the Sheriff's Office. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all first responders across the country for their unwavering dedication and courage. In particular, we want to acknowledge the incredible personnel of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office."

"Your commitment to protecting our community does not go unnoticed. We deeply appreciate the dangerous and difficult work you do day in and day out."

First responders are specially trained to provide brisk assistance in the early stages of an emergency. They are firefighters, paramedics, emergency technicians and others.

National First Responders Day is observed at the federal level. It was designated by Congress in 2017.

The bipartisan resolution was cosponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tom Cotton, as well as Representatives Mark Meadows, Michael Capuano and Elijah Cummings.

The White House also issued a proclamation Monday. It reads, in part, "Our first responders represent the best of who we are as a people. They are the police officers and sheriff’s deputies who answer our calls, ready to help, no matter the situation.

"Our first responders are everyday heroes, and we are so grateful for their service. In the wake of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, we witnessed the courage and bravery of our first responders firsthand and just how much they sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe, including the brave search and rescue teams who have saved thousands of lives in the aftermath of the storms."